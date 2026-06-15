Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis on Monday welcomed Cuban Ambassador Ruben Pino Martinez to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, where the two sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the maritime sector.

According to a statement, Hadjimanolis and the ambassador reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Cyprus and Cuba, while underscoring the importance of maintaining close bilateral relations.

The discussions also highlighted the significance of the existing bilateral maritime agreement between the two countries, which was described as an important framework supporting cooperation in the shipping sector.

According to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, both sides expressed their commitment to building on this foundation and strengthening ties further.

What is more, particular emphasis was placed on identifying new opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

In this context, the two sides agreed to explore possibilities for enhancing cooperation in maritime training, which emerged as a key area with potential for future development.