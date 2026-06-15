Cyprus has moved to position itself among Europe’s more competitive jurisdictions for cryptocurrency investors, introducing a dedicated tax regime for crypto assets from January 1, 2026, with a flat 8 per cent rate on realised profits.

The change comes at a time when the European Union has brought much of the crypto market under a common regulatory framework through the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, known as MiCA, while leaving taxation largely in the hands of individual member states.

MiCA sets uniform EU rules for crypto assets not already covered by existing financial services legislation, including provisions on transparency, disclosure, authorisation and supervision. The framework became applicable to issuers of asset-referenced tokens and e-money tokens in June 2024, while rules for crypto-asset service providers applied from December 2024.

However, tax treatment remains fragmented. This means investors across Europe continue to face very different outcomes, with some countries offering exemptions for long-term holders and others taxing gains at rates of 30 per cent or more.

For Cyprus, the new framework marks the first time crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have been brought under a specific tax regime.

According to PwC Cyprus’ tax reform overview, the 8 per cent tax applies to gains from the sale of crypto assets, donations of crypto assets, exchanges of one crypto asset for another, and the use of crypto assets as a means of payment.

The regime also makes clear that the special 8 per cent treatment does not apply to gains from crypto assets acquired through mining.

At the same time, the rules place limits on the treatment of losses. Losses from crypto assets may only be offset against gains from other crypto assets of the same person in the same year. They cannot be carried forward, nor can they be offset through group relief.

The Cypriot framework stands out for its low flat rate, the absence of tax on unrealised gains and the greater clarity it brings to an area that has often been treated unevenly across Europe.

The timing is also important. From January 1, 2026, the EU’s DAC8 rules enter into force, expanding tax transparency to crypto-asset transactions.

Under DAC8, reporting crypto-asset service providers must collect data on reportable transactions involving EU-resident users. The first reporting year is 2026, with exchanges of information between tax authorities due by September 30, 2027.

This means crypto taxation is likely to become harder to ignore, even in countries where enforcement has so far been complicated by the cross-border nature of exchanges and wallets.

Cryptocurrencies first appeared in 2009, before entering wider public awareness between 2013 and 2017. Their mass exposure came during the 2020-2021 boom, when Bitcoin and other digital assets became a mainstream investment theme.

Most governments do not treat cryptocurrencies as official currency. Instead, they are generally viewed as capital assets, closer to shares or bonds than cash, meaning tax is usually triggered when gains are realised.

This has created a fragmented European tax map. An investor making €100,000 from Bitcoin, for example, may pay no tax in one country but tens of thousands of euros in another, fuelling mobility among investors and raising questions about tax competition within Europe.

Greece is now preparing to bring cryptocurrencies more clearly into its tax code. According to Reuters, the Greek Finance Ministry is working on legislation that would impose a 15 per cent capital gains tax on cryptocurrency profits.

The first €500 of gains is expected to be tax-free, while the tax would not apply to individual cryptocurrency mining. Corporate mining, however, would be taxed.

Germany, by contrast, remains one of Europe’s most favourable countries for long-term crypto holders. There, cryptocurrencies are generally treated as private assets rather than shares or financial securities.

If an investor holds crypto for more than 12 months, any profit from a sale is generally tax-free, regardless of the amount. Short-term gains may be taxed if they exceed the annual tax-free threshold.

Portugal also remains relatively friendly to long-term investors, although it is no longer the crypto tax haven it was before 2023. Long-term gains are generally tax-free for individual investors, while gains from crypto sold within 365 days are taxed at 28 per cent.

Switzerland, although outside the EU, continues to be seen as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for crypto investors. Private investors generally do not pay capital gains tax on profits from cryptocurrency sales.

However, it is not entirely tax-free. Crypto assets must be declared as part of a person’s estate and may be subject to cantonal wealth tax, which usually ranges from around 0.05 per cent to 1 per cent, depending on the canton and the value of the assets.

At the other end of the spectrum, France applies a heavier burden. According to CMS Law, occasional gains from crypto assets are generally taxed at a flat 30 per cent, made up of 12.8 per cent income tax and 17.2 per cent social security contributions.

France also treats the exchange of crypto assets for goods or services as a taxable event, while crypto-to-crypto exchanges without a cash payment are generally not taxable at that stage.

Italy has also tightened its approach. From 2026, crypto-asset profits for individuals are generally taxed at 33 per cent, up from the previous 26 per cent, making it one of the more expensive jurisdictions for investors realising gains.

Spain applies a graduated system, with crypto gains taxed at 19 per cent on the first €6,000 of profit, rising through higher bands to 30 per cent for gains above €300,000.

The Netherlands follows a different model altogether. Rather than taxing only realised gains, Dutch rules can tax the mere holding of crypto assets.

In practice, authorities calculate an assumed return on assets, as if they had generated a profit, even when the investor has not sold them.

Elsewhere in Europe, the picture remains mixed. Slovenia, once seen as one of the friendlier countries for crypto investors, has introduced a flat 25 per cent tax on net crypto profits for individuals from 2026.

Lithuania applies a simpler approach, with gains from the sale or exchange of cryptocurrencies generally taxed at 15 per cent. In some cases involving very high non-wage income, a 20 per cent rate may apply.

Latvia treats crypto as a capital asset, with profits from sales, exchanges or use taxed at 25.5 per cent.

Finally, Estonia, despite its strong reputation as a digital and tech-friendly economy, has become one of the stricter jurisdictions for individual crypto investors. Crypto profits are taxed at the regular personal income tax rate of 22 per cent, with no long-term holding exemption similar to those available in Germany or Portugal.