President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey aimed to sign a comprehensive energy cooperation deal with its neighbour Iraq as soon as possible, after talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Ankara, adding that Iraq’s premier had offered to provide 1 million barrels of oil to Ankara.

Speaking at a joint news conference after an agreement signing ceremony, where a deal to keep the Kirkuk-Ceyhan crude oil pipeline open for another year was expected, Erdogan said Turkey’s state-owned oil and gas company TPAO could operate in Kirkuk’s oil field used by BP.