FANEROMENI26 to open with musical storytelling, bringing myths to life

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation’s (BoCCF’s) Faneromeni26 Festival opens on Thursday, June 18, 2026, with the musical storytelling performance “MYTHOS-From Cyprus to the World”.

The performers, comprised of Mariza Anastasiades (voice/performance [Memory]), Petros Giorkatzis (narration/performance [Myth] and the Concordia String Quartet, will take us on a theatrical journey where myth is born, takes shape and transforms, following humanity through time via memory and the human voice.

On stage, two presences coexist: Memory and Myth. Through words and music, a unified narrative unfolds where stories do not remain static; they travel from place to place, from language to language, without losing their essence.

The performance draws material from Cypriot tradition and the international repertoire, creating a flow that moves from lullabies and intimacy to trauma and loss, to transformation and, at times, to playfulness and light. The myths are not presented as distant narratives, but as alive, continuing to exist within the voice and in memory.

As the journey unfolds, the stories take on new forms yet retain the same core: humanity’s need to remember and to endure. In the end, the narrative returns to something simple and deeply human. A true story becomes a song, and the song becomes memory. The performance concludes with acceptance, where the end does not signify loss, but rather, transformation.

Contributors

Mariza Anastasiadi – vocals / performance [Memory]

Petros Giorkatzis – narration / performance [Myth]

Concordia String Quartet

General event information

Duration: 60 minutes

60 minutes Date : Thursday, June 18, 2026

: Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time : 8.30pm

: 8.30pm Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia Entrance : free

: free Doors open: 8pm

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You can find more information on the Cultural Foundation’s website: www.boccf.org and on its official Facebook & Instagram pages (@boccf)

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation