Total employment in Cyprus’ broad public sector reached 78,388 persons in the first quarter of 2026, marking a year-on-year increase, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

According to Cystat, employment in general government stood at 73,236 persons, while publicly owned enterprises and companies accounted for 5,152 persons.

Within general government, which includes state employees, non-profit organisations and local authorities, total employment reached 55,354 persons among state employees, 11,476 persons in non-profit organisations, and 6,406 persons in local authorities.

Compared with the first quarter of 2025, employment in the broad public sector increased by 1,354 persons, representing a 1.8 per cent rise.

The increase was mainly driven by local authorities, where employment rose by 825 persons, or 14.8 per cent, from 5,581 persons in the first quarter of 2025 to 6,406 persons in the first quarter of 2026.

Cystat said this increase was mainly attributed to higher employment in district local government organisations, where staffing rose by 512 persons, or 55.2 per cent, reaching 1,439 persons from 927 persons a year earlier.

Meanwhile, employment in central government increased by 339 persons, corresponding to a 0.5 per cent rise year-on-year, reaching 66,830 persons in the first quarter of 2026.

More specifically, the number of state employees rose by 111 persons, or 0.2 per cent, from 55,243 persons in the first quarter of 2025 to 55,354 persons in the same quarter of 2026.

Employment in non-profit organisations also increased on an annual basis, rising by 228 persons, 2 per cent, from 11,248 persons to 11,476 persons.

At the same time, publicly owned enterprises and companies recorded an annual increase of 190 persons, corresponding to a 3.8 per cent rise, reaching 5,152 persons from 4,962 persons in the first quarter of 2025.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, employment in the broad public sector increased by 264 persons, 0.3 per cent, from 78,124 persons.

The quarterly increase was recorded across all three main categories.

Employment in central government rose by 49 persons, 0.1 per cent, while employment in local authorities increased by 181 persons, or 2.9 per cent.

Publicly owned enterprises and companies also recorded a smaller quarterly rise, increasing by 34 persons, 0.7 per cent.

Within local authorities, employment in municipalities reached 3,907 persons in the first quarter of 2026, up from 3,856 persons in the previous quarter and 3,594 persons a year earlier.

This represented a quarterly increase of 1.3 per cent and an annual rise of 8.7 per cent.

Employment in other local authorities remained unchanged at 1,060 persons, both compared with the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of the previous year.

Cystat also noted that from the first quarter of 2026, the term ‘government’ has been replaced by ‘state employees’ for greater accuracy.

However, the statistical service clarified that the methodology and the comparability of the data over time are not affected.