Disy vice president Yiannis Karousos on Friday criticised reports that party figures Tina Pavlou and Christos Angelides are set to join President Nikos Christodoulides’ cabinet, saying they should not accept appointments while the party remains in opposition.

The remarks came after local media reported that Pavlou is expected to become health minister and Angelides the deputy tourism minister as part of an anticipated cabinet reshuffle.

In a social media post, Karousos also questioned the president’s decision to approach members of the opposition party.

“History remembers those who remained faithful to their values, not those who exchanged them,” he said.

“In my opinion, the two Disy executives should not have accepted the appointment, just as the president should not have addressed executives of a party that is in the opposition.”

Karousos said the two figures had a responsibility to those who supported them in recent elections.

“Above all, they had to respect the thousands of Disy voters who trusted them in the recent parliamentary and European elections, as well as the principles and values that they themselves represented when they asked for their votes,” he said.

“Respect cannot be bought. It is earned.”