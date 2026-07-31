Cyprus secured two medals in judo on Friday at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with Petros Christodoulides claiming bronze and Sofia Asvesta winning silver, while Philippa Fotopoulou qualified for the women’s long jump final.

According to the Cyprus Olympic Committee, Christodoulides, ranked 26th in the world in the men’s under 66kg category, progressed to the semifinals with two victories before being defeated by fellow Cypriot Giorgi Balartashvili.

He recovered to secure the bronze medal after defeating Australia’s Middleton, who is ranked 30th in the world, in the third-place contest.

Asvesta also delivered a strong performance in the women’s under 52kg competition, advancing to the final before narrowly losing 1-0 on points to Canada’s Beaton.

The result earned the Cypriot judoka the silver medal, adding a second podium finish for the national team on the opening day of competition.

Cyprus also celebrated success in athletics, with Fotopoulou booking her place in Saturday’s women’s long jump final.

She qualified with the seventh best performance of the field after recording a best leap of 6.56 metres during the qualifying round.

The Commonwealth Games continue in Glasgow over the coming days, with Cypriot athletes competing across a range of disciplines as they seek further medals.