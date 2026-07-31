Italy announced on Friday that it is suspending the application of Schengen free movement rules for arrivals from Spain following a mass influx of irregular migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.

The measure will require passport checks for people travelling between Italy and Spain by air and sea, despite the two countries not sharing a land border.

Italy’s interior ministry also said it had reached an agreement with France to strengthen controls along the French Italian land border in an effort to prevent irregular migrants from entering Italy.

The decision is expected to increase tensions between Rome and Madrid, as the restrictions temporarily suspend normal Schengen arrangements between the two countries.

The Italian government said the move was a response to the migration situation in Ceuta, where large numbers of migrants crossed from neighbouring Morocco into the Spanish territory.

Critics questioned the practical impact of the measure, arguing there is no evidence that migrants arriving in Ceuta intended to travel onwards to Italy.

Opposition politicians accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government of pursuing a political rather than practical response.

Democratic Party MP Piero De Luca described the decision as “a purely demagogic proposal” intended “for internal consumption and to compete with Vanacci, without solving anything at all”.

Meloni’s coalition came to power in 2022 promising tougher measures to curb irregular migration. In recent months, it has faced growing political pressure from a new far right party led by retired general Roberto Vannacci, whose anti immigration platform has gained support among sections of the electorate.

The Italian government has not indicated how long the temporary suspension of Schengen rules for travel from Spain will remain in force.