UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the United Nations will work with both sides in Cyprus and the three guarantor powers to ensure the next informal expanded meeting is properly prepared and has the best chance of producing results.

Speaking at a press conference in New York, Guterres said his recent visit to Cyprus had reinforced the urgency of efforts to restart meaningful negotiations.

“My visit to Cyprus showed that in a region that is changing rapidly and becoming increasingly unstable, the search for solutions is more urgent than ever,” he said.

Guterres confirmed he intends to convene another informal five plus one meeting following consultations on confidence building measures, methodology and substantive issues.

“Based on our discussions on the way forward, I have decided that I will convene another 5+1 meeting, after adequate preparation in terms of confidence building measures, methodology and substance, taking into account the convergences that have already been achieved,” he said.

Responding to a question on what he meant by adequate preparation, Guterres said previous meetings had demonstrated the importance of detailed groundwork before leaders return to the negotiating table.

“We have had several 5+1 meetings that could not conclude because they were not well prepared. This time, we must prepare the next meeting well, to ensure that it leads to a solution,” he said.

He added that the UN would consult all participants before convening the next round of talks.

“We will work in consultation with both sides and the guarantor powers to create the conditions for the success of the meeting,” he said.

The informal five plus one format brings together the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities with representatives of the three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, under the auspices of the United Nations.

Guterres did not indicate when the next meeting would take place, saying only that it would follow sufficient preparation aimed at increasing the prospects of meaningful progress.