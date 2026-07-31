President Donald Trump said on Friday that a deal he announced to bring peace to Gaza was “a great breakthrough”, despite signs from both Hamas and Israel that significant hurdles remain before it can be implemented.

The comments came a day after Trump described the agreement as a “major milestone” towards ending the war in Gaza, saying it would lead to the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups.

“It’s a big step for the Middle East, and people are really impressed by it, and they’re surprised by it,” he said.

Trump’s announcement followed months of faltering efforts to preserve the ceasefire agreement reached last year in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh. It remains unclear how strongly either Hamas or Israel supports the latest proposal.

Previous attempts to secure a lasting agreement have failed amid mutual distrust and repeated disagreements over which side should take the first step.

A senior Hamas official involved in the negotiations told Reuters that implementation would depend on Israel first fulfilling its commitments under the Sharm el Sheikh agreement, which envisaged a phased end to military operations and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

An Israeli official said Israel’s position remained that “there will be no withdrawal whatsoever of the IDF from the current Yellow Line unless Hamas undergoes a genuine disarmament”, referring to a military demarcation line established under the ceasefire.

Trump, who met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Tuesday, said Israel was “very happy” with the agreement.

“Israel helped us, and they’ve been very good,” he said.

“Will it go through its ups and downs? It’s a very complex situation over there.”

An Israeli political source said the issue of Gaza did not arise during Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump.

On Friday, Hamas said the first step towards any agreement must be a commitment by Israel “to stopping the killing and ending its attacks”.

However, within hours of Trump’s announcement, Gaza health authorities said one Palestinian had been killed and several others wounded in at least two Israeli airstrikes and by gunfire in the enclave.

The Israeli military said it was reviewing one incident in which a strike intended to target a Hamas operative was diverted after civilians were identified nearby. It said it was unaware of the reported shooting.

Netanyahu has not commented publicly on the proposal. However, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the far right Jewish Power party, said on Telegram that the draft agreement was unacceptable and insisted Israel’s policy of assassinating Hamas leaders should continue.

In Gaza, many residents remained sceptical that the announcement would bring immediate change.

Inside a tent camp in Gaza City, where displaced families queued to collect water, 60 year old Samir Ayad urged Trump to ensure Israel honoured any agreement.

“You Trump, you should start it from your end. Ceasefire, stop the assassinations and complete the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“We are not seeing any agreement at all, nothing from what he is saying.”

Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas official involved in the negotiations, told Reuters the group was prepared to accept what he described as a “difficult and painful” agreement.

He avoided using the term disarmament, instead describing the proposal as a “comprehensive framework” dependent on Israel implementing the first phase of the Sharm el Sheikh agreement.

Under that agreement, he said, Israel would have to end its attacks, withdraw its forces to positions held in October and increase the flow of aid and goods into Gaza.

Only then, he said, would Hamas agree to hand over its weapons for storage by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the technocratic Palestinian body established to govern the territory.

On Friday, Trump’s Board of Peace published a 15 point roadmap calling on Israel, Hamas and other Palestinian factions to fully implement the Sharm el Sheikh agreement, particularly the cessation of military operations.

The roadmap proposes that the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza assume responsibility for civil governance and oversee the decommissioning and storage of heavy weapons, military production sites, weapons depots and tunnels.

It specifies that no weapons would be handed over to Israel or any non Palestinian party.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on all sides to implement the roadmap “without any questions, scepticism, or determination to undermine it”.

“Now is the time for both sides to implement what was agreed,” he said.