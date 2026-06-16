At just 15-years-old, Ciara Economopoulos, known professionally as Ciarae, is already proving that age is no barrier when it comes to chasing big dreams. The talented singer from Paphos recently represented Cyprus at the prestigious Sanremo Junior World Finals 2026, performing on the iconic Teatro Ariston stage in Italy, a milestone many young artists only dream of achieving.

For Ciarae, however, music is about far more than the spotlight. It is her passion, her purpose and the path she has chosen to follow.

“I’ve always loved performing, ever since I was little,” she says. “Last year was when I realised this is all I want to do and I started taking it very seriously.”

That decision has transformed her life. What began with small local performances has grown into opportunities on international stages, yet despite her rapid rise Ciarae remains grounded and grateful for every step.

“It’s really all about the journey,” she explains. “From doing small performances to standing on the Teatro Ariston stage in Italy, these are all steps that I’m taking in my life that I’m grateful for.”

While performing has always been a huge part of who she is, songwriting has become an equally important outlet. Her debut single, This, That, marks a defining moment in her young career.

It tells a deeply personal story inspired by challenges she has faced and carries a message she hopes will resonate with listeners of all ages.

“It may be hard to believe, but even at my age I’ve been judged, told I’m not good enough and brought down by people many times,” she says. “This song is for anyone going through the same thing. I want them to know they are enough.”

Rather than allowing this to hold her back, Ciarae channelled those experiences into creativity.

“All the negativity I’ve gotten over the past few months made a beautiful song, and their experiences can make something beautiful too.”

The message behind the song is one of resilience, self-belief and turning difficult moments into something meaningful. For Ciarae, every song begins with a story and an emotion she wants to share.

“My songs are made from a story,” she says. “They are close to my heart. They’re not songs just to hear, they’re songs to feel.”

Despite her growing profile, Ciarae remains refreshingly down to earth. Away from rehearsals, recording sessions and performances, she balances school, friendships and a rapidly developing music career.

When asked how she manages it all, she laughs.

“I have no idea! I just do a bit of this, a bit of that, and somehow, I get everything done.”

There is also another side to her that many people may not expect from someone who appears so confident on stage.

“I’m an introvert,” she reveals. “I don’t like being around too many people or going out so much. I prefer to write songs and listen to music.”

That quieter side perhaps explains the thoughtfulness behind her music and her determination to stay true to herself.

When she is not performing or writing songs, Ciarae enjoys life’s simple pleasures: homemade granola with Greek yoghurt and honey, matcha, long walks outdoors, stretching, spending time with friends and snacking on her favourite green apples.

She draws inspiration from artists such as Tems, Young Miko and SZA, while her love of storytelling extends beyond music to books and films, including her favourite scene from Wicked, where Glinda and Elphaba meet for the first time.

One of her proudest achievements so far has been her original song.

“Releasing my first song will always be a moment in my life I’ll never forget, the stress and anxiety mixed with the excitement.”

Looking ahead, Ciarae’s ambitions remain focused on what matters most to her.

“I really hope I’m doing what I love and making music that a lot of people love too,” she says.

And her perspective is remarkably mature. She understands that fear and setbacks are part of life but refuses to let them define her.

“Every day we have fears and things that make us want to hold back,” she says. “But it’s important not to let fear get in the way and to see it as only an obstacle and not a dead end.”

With a growing fan base, an international performance already under her belt and a clear passion for storytelling through music, Ciarae is undoubtedly one of Cyprus’ most exciting young artists to watch.

As she continues to grow both personally and professionally, one thing is clear: this is only the beginning of her story.

Follow Ciarae’s journey on Instagram @Ciarae.official and TikTok @Ciarae.e

https://www.youtube.com/@ciarae.official