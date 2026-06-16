Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas inaugurated the Cypriot pavilion at the Eurosatory 2026 international defence and security exhibition in Paris on Tuesday, with Cyprus seeking to strengthen the international presence of its defence industry.

Cyprus is participating in the exhibition with a national pavilion under the auspices of the defence ministry, with representatives from a number of Cypriot defence companies taking part.

In a post on X, Palmas said Cyprus’ participation was “tangible proof” of the progress made by the country’s defence industry in recent years and reflected the ministry’s strategic decision to invest in research, innovation and emerging technologies.

He said such technologies were expected to shape the future operational environment and play a decisive role in the development of defence capabilities over the coming decades.

Palmas was also due to sign an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information between the Republic of Cyprus and the European Space Agency (ESA).

According to the defence ministry, the agreement represents an important step towards further strengthening cooperation between Cyprus and the agency in areas of strategic importance.

Palmas said the country’s presence at Eurosatory reflected the progress achieved by the domestic defence industry and underlined the ministry’s commitment to supporting innovation and technologies that will shape the future security environment.