A motorcycle was set on fire in the Nicosia district village of Akaki shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the police said.

The police told the Cyprus News Agency that they were informed of the burning motorcycle at around 12.15am, and that the motorcycle had bene left on a football pitch.

Firefighters attended the scene shortly afterwards to extinguish the blaze, but were unable to prevent the motorcycle from being entirely destroyed.

According to the police, the fire appears to have been “started maliciously”.

The scene was cordoned off, with investigations into the matter ongoing.