Tuesday’s weather will be mostly clear across most of the island, though clouds are expected to gather during the afternoon in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius inland, 29 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 31 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 26 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland and on the north coast, 20 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 16 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Sunny weather is expected to continue through Wednesday and Thursday, though isolated rain showers and even the odd thunderstorm may be possible in the mountains and inland on Friday.

Temperatures will gradually increase on Wednesday and Thursday, before slightly dropping again on Friday.