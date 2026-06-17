The House plenum convenes at 9.30am on Wednesday to approve the composition of parliamentary committees and elect the members of the special committee on ethics.

The committees remain 16 as in the previous parliament with a total of 12 MPs participating in each.

According to a decision by the selection committee, Disy and Akel will assume five chairmanships each, while Elam and Diko three each.

Disy retains control of the foreign affairs, energy, legal, health and institutions committees, which it also held throughout the course of the last parliament.

Akel also retains control of the five committees it chaired during the last parliament, namely the interior, agriculture, labour, human rights and refugee committees.

Elam takes the chairmanships of defence, environment and transport, while Diko will chair finance, education and audit.

In the May 24 elections, Alma and Direct Democracy also gained seats in the House, while former parliamentary parties Dipa, Edek and the Ecologists’ Movement did not make it in.