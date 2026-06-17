Wednesday is mainly sunny, with clouds forming locally in the afternoon and temperatures reaching 37C inland, 32C along the coast and 26C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, picking up in the afternoon along the coast to a fresh breeze of up to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will drop to 18C inland, 20C along the coast and 15C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday continue sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, with rain and possible thunderstorms expected inland and in the mountains from Friday onwards.

Temperatures will be dropping till Saturday and remaining close to the seasonal average.