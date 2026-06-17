Ten people were arrested for various offences, including impersonation, illegal residence, assault and illegal possession of tobacco products, during overnight police operations in urban areas to crack down on criminal activity.

The police also pulled over 554 vehicles and checked the drivers and 168 passengers. Seven drivers were booked for drink driving and two for driving under the influence of drugs, as well as 95 for speeding. Nine vehicles were impounded.

During inspections, 291 people were reported for traffic violations and eight were found with pending traffic offence investigations.

The police also inspected establishments and filed four reports.