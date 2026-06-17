Visa has launched Click to Pay for eligible Revolut Visa cardholders, giving millions of consumers access to a faster, simpler and more secure way to pay online, while marking a significant scale moment for Visa Click to Pay in Europe.

The service allows eligible Revolut customers to pay at participating online merchants without manually entering card numbers, passwords or one-time codes.

Click to Pay is a global standard and capability for online checkouts, designed to work across devices, browsers and participating merchants. As a result, Revolut customers will be able to use it both domestically and when shopping online internationally.

With Revolut enabling Visa Click to Pay as a card-level feature, millions of European and UK consumers will now arrive at checkout already enrolled. This, according to Visa, changes expectations around how online payments should work, reducing the need for repeated enrolment, form-filling or friction at the point of purchase.

The move also reflects a wider shift in online payments, away from static card details and towards tokenised, digitally native credentials.

By using secure digital tokens instead of exposed card numbers, Click to Pay is designed to improve the checkout experience while also laying the groundwork for more seamless and secure digital interactions over time.

Based on Visa network data, the performance benefits of the technology are already well established. Compared with manual card entry, Click to Pay can reduce fraud by up to 91 per cent, driven by the use of secure, tokenised credentials instead of exposed card numbers.

Visa also said authorisation rates have been shown to increase by up to 11 per cent versus manual PAN entry, helping more legitimate transactions go through. At the same time, checkout can be up to 20 seconds faster than typing card details by hand, a meaningful improvement at the moment a customer decides to buy.

Revolut has introduced Click to Pay for its more than 13 million customers in the UK and more than 40 million across Europe to use at checkout, alongside a coordinated rollout across Europe and key international markets.

Launches in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan further reinforce the global scope of Revolut’s Click to Pay expansion.

In addition, Revolut will make Click to Pay available for merchants in the UK and Europe, making it easier for businesses to offer the checkout option to their customers.

Mathieu Altwegg, Head of Product & Solutions, Europe, Visa, said online commerce should become as simple and reliable as paying in person. “Online commerce should feel as natural as tapping your card in person – quick, consistent and secure,” he said, adding that “Revolut is a digital-first leader with a relentless focus on customer experience”.

By bringing Visa Click to Pay to millions of people, Altwegg said Revolut is “moving the optionality of online checkouts towards a new best-in-class solution, built on the foundations that will power the next generation of digital experiences.”

Alex Codina, General Manager of Merchant Payments at Revolut, said the company wants to give customers more choice in how they manage digital payments. “We believe in giving our customers meaningful choices in how they manage their digital payments,” he said, adding that Revolut’s goal is “to offer flexible, secure ways to pay”.

Codina also said that “integrating the Click to Pay standard gives our customers an excellent additional option for a smooth checkout experience.”

The initiative builds on broader changes across the payments industry, as companies move away from static card details and towards digitally native, tokenised credentials that can be used safely across the full online journey.

Visa’s Click to Pay is powered by network tokenisation, which helps protect card information by replacing it with secure tokens designed specifically for digital commerce.

At the same time, Click to Pay supports modern authentication methods, including Visa Payment Passkeys, which use biometrics to confirm identity quickly and securely.

Together, these capabilities help create the foundations for emerging uses where payments and identity need to work seamlessly in the background, from agentic commerce and digital identity verification to social and embedded commerce experiences.

Visa is a global digital payments company, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories.

Revolut, launched in the UK in 2015, now has more than 75 million customers around the world, who use its products to make more than a billion transactions a month. Click to Pay is available only to users aged 18 and over, with terms and conditions applying.