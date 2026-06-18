Alpha Bank Cyprus has announced that it hosted a special event in Nicosia on Tuesday where it unveiled a new specialised unit aimed at strengthening its services for institutional clients with complex liquidity and capital management requirements.

The event brought together representatives from organisations, companies, provident and pension funds, as well as executives from Alpha Bank Cyprus and Alpha Asset Management.

Discussions focused on developments in financial markets, the current investment landscape and the bank’s enhanced proposition for institutional clients.

As part of the event, the bank presented its newly established Institutional Wealth & Private Agency, which has been created to provide more targeted and comprehensive services to institutional clients.

The initiative combines the bank’s knowledge of the Cypriot market with the expertise of the wider Alpha Bank Group and the capabilities of Alpha Asset Management.

According to the bank, the creation of the new unit represents a strategic initiative and another step in its development as a trusted partner for organisations managing capital with increased requirements, institutional responsibilities and long-term investment horizons.

Through the Institutional Wealth & Private Agency, Alpha Bank Cyprus has established a unified service framework covering liquidity management, deposit and investment solutions, access to investment products, execution and custody services, advisory support and other specialised services.

In his address, Alpha Bank Cyprus chief executive officer Miltos Michaelas said that the new unit represents a substantial investment in people, expertise and capabilities designed to enhance the value offered to clients.

“At Alpha Bank Cyprus, we view our relationship with institutional clients as a partnership based on trust, market knowledge and the ability to provide targeted solutions,” Michaelas said.

“The new unit was created to serve institutional clients in a more focused and comprehensive way, combining knowledge of the Cypriot market with the expertise and capabilities of the Alpha Bank Group,” he added.

During the event, chief private banking officer Charis Kynigou Landas presented the philosophy and range of services offered by the new unit.

She explained that the Institutional Wealth & Private Agency has been designed to function as an integrated service platform that combines solutions and expertise according to the specific requirements of each client.

Particular emphasis is placed on liquidity management, deposit and investment products, execution and custody services, access to investment products and advisory support.

The advisory component includes market analysis, asset allocation recommendations and support in portfolio construction.

Kynigou Lanta also highlighted the Depositary Services offering developed within the unit to support Cyprus’ investment fund industry, including Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Registered Alternative Investment Funds (RAIFs).

The service encompasses asset safekeeping, cash flow monitoring and ensuring compliance with the regulatory framework.

A key element of the bank’s expanded proposition is its cooperation with Alpha Asset Management, the Alpha Bank Group’s mutual fund and asset management company.

At the event, Alpha Asset Management chief executive officer Panagiotis Antonopoulos and investment director Christos Bosolis outlined the company’s capabilities, the trends shaping the investment environment and the solutions available to help institutional clients make informed decisions.

Through this cooperation, Alpha Bank Cyprus said it combines deep knowledge of the Cypriot market with the investment expertise, experience and resources of the Alpha Bank Group.

The bank explained that this approach enables institutional clients to gain access to specialised investment knowledge, structured solutions and professional management characterised by transparency, discipline and alignment with their objectives.

With the launch of the Institutional Wealth & Private Agency, Alpha Bank Cyprus said it is “further strengthening its position in the institutional banking segment”.

The bank added that “the new unit, together with the expertise of Alpha Asset Management and the support of the Alpha Bank Group, creates a strong proposition for organisations, companies, institutions and funds seeking reliable support in the management of their capital”.