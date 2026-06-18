Coffee Berry Cyprus: celebrating 10 years together

Coffee Berry, a member of Zorbas Group, is celebrating 10 successful years in the Cypriot market. To mark this important milestone, a special event was held on June 10, 2026 at Pinolo, highlighting the brand’s decade-long journey in Cyprus, its commitment to high quality and the strong relationships it has built with customers over the years.

During the event, Coffee Berry unveiled its new anniversary campaign, as well as its commemorative “10” blend, a specially crafted coffee blend featuring rich, chocolate notes, pronounced fruity complexity, balanced medium acidity and a clean, pleasant aftertaste. Meanwhile, guests, partners and media representatives were also able to explore a specially designed experiential area showcasing the journey of the coffee bean, from the coffee tree to the final cup, while sampling a unique variety of coffee flavours and aromas.

In his address, Zorbas Group CEO Demetris Zorbas expressed satisfaction and pride at reaching this milestone. “Today, we celebrate 10 years of Coffee Berry in Cyprus, filled with enjoyment, creativity and memorable experiences,” he noted.

CEO Zorbas went on to stress that the Group’s entry into the coffee market was neither simple nor immediate, but the result of a long process that ultimately led to its partnership with Coffee Berry. He further noted that the coffee market is a highly specialised sector that requires continuous innovation, the introduction of new coffee flavours and blends, investment in specialty coffee, and particular attention to water quality, which plays a decisive role in the final product, accounting for approximately 97 per cent of the beverage.

“Our greatest goal is for our customers to enjoy the same high-quality cup of coffee at every Coffee Berry store across Cyprus,” he said, adding that the Group has made significant investments to ensure consistency.

On behalf of Coffee Berry Greece, Coffee & Technical Services Manager, Yiannis Nakas also expressed his pride in marking Coffee Berry’s first decade in Cyprus. In his own address, he highlighted coffee’s technical features and some of its lesser-known aspects, while also highlighting Coffee Berry’s philosophy around specialty coffee and the expertise behind every Coffee Berry experience.

Referring to the partnership with Zorbas Group, he emphasised the strong bond that has developed over the years. “Zorbas Group is not simply one of our partners, it is family,” he observed. “Together, we have shared a decade of collaboration, creativity and growth, marked by significant challenges, but also remarkable achievements.”

For her part, Zorbas Group Marketing Manager Sophia Tsene underlined the importance of high quality within the Group’s philosophy, while referring to Coffee Berry. “Our commitment to high quality has always been unwavering. We wanted to offer consumers a coffee experience worthy of the trust they have placed in us for more than 50 years,” she said.

During the event, Coffee Berry’s commemorative video, marking its 10th anniversary in Cyprus, was screened for the first time. Discussing the creative concept behind the campaign, Marketing Manager Tsene explained that the video deliberately shifts the focus away from the coffee itself and onto the people behind every Coffee Berry experience. Built around the message “Celebrating 10 years together”, the video highlights the relationship of trust, familiarity and shared understanding that has grown between customers and baristas over the years.

Finally, with reference to activities planned to celebrate Coffee Berry’s Cyprus milestone, she noted that “our goal is to give back to our customers a small part of the love and support they show us every day”.