Cyprus-based IT distributor Asbis has confirmed that its subsidiary Asbis Middle East FZE has brought into force a new agreement with Apple Distribution International Ltd, expanding its role as an authorised distributor across multiple African markets.

The board of directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc said the agreement between its Dubai-based subsidiary Asbis Middle East FZE and Apple Distribution International Ltd, based in Cork, has now entered into force.

Under the deal, Apple has appointed Asbis Middle East FZE as a non-exclusive independent value-added distributor of Apple products across a wide range of countries in Africa.

These include Algeria, Benin, Mali, Mauritania, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cape Verde and Togo, significantly broadening Asbis’ regional presence.

The agreement covers the distribution of Apple’s core product ecosystem, including iPhones, Mac computers, iPads, Apple TV devices, Apple Watch and Apple accessories.

The company described the arrangement as a framework agreement concluded for an indefinite period, providing a long-term commercial structure for operations in the region.

Asbis noted that Asbis Middle East FZE is now fully operational and that the first shipments under the agreement have already taken place.

It added that following the development, Asbis now operates, through its subsidiaries, as an authorised distributor of Apple products in 25 countries, further strengthening its global distribution footprint.