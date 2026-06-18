Cyprus residents experienced household costs that were lower than the European Union average in 2025, as a wide divide in consumer prices across the continent, according to Eurostat.

Specifically, Cyprus recorded a price level index of 89.2 per cent of the European Union average for household final consumption expenditure.

This figure situates the country as a slightly more affordable destination than many of its northern European counterparts, highlighting the significant disparity in the cost of living throughout the bloc.

Across the continent, price levels for essential goods and services differed widely, ranging from a high of 140 per cent of the European Union average down to just 63 per cent.

Denmark recorded the highest price levels at 140 per cent of the European Union average, followed by Ireland at 136 per cent and Luxembourg at 132 per cent.

Conversely, the lowest price levels were observed in Bulgaria at 63 per cent, Romania at 65 per cent and Poland at 73 per cent.

These insights into comparative price levels highlight how consumer purchasing power fluctuates depending on a household’s geographic location.

Housing costs, which represent the largest expenditure category for households throughout the European Union, displayed the most extreme range.

Housing costs varied dramatically from 190 per cent of the European Union average in Ireland to just 41 per cent in Bulgaria.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for the second-largest portion of household budgets, proved to be the most stable category across the member states.

Luxembourg recorded the highest price levels for these items at 122 per cent of the average, while Romania remained the most affordable at 80 per cent.

Education, identified as the smallest item of household expenditure at the European Union level, showed the most significant variations between countries.

Costs for education ranged from a massive 334 per cent in Luxembourg down to 42 per cent in Romania.

The methodology behind these figures relies on extensive price data collection covering a broad range of goods and services throughout Europe.

These findings are drawn from purchasing power parities and reflect the concept of household final consumption expenditure without adjusting for local differences in income or wage levels.