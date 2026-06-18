Frederick University to launch Computer Science programme in China

Frederick University is pleased to announce the forthcoming launch of a joint undergraduate programme in Computer Science and Technology in China, offered in partnership with Hangzhou Dianzi University, Information Engineering College (HZIEE).

The programme received official accreditation and approval from the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China in May 2026. The accreditation process of the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education will follow soon, with the aim of welcoming the first student cohort in the upcoming academic year.

The programme is designed to reflect the latest technological developments and industry needs, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence, catering to the growing demand for forward-looking and highly skilled professionals in one of the most transformative fields of the digital era.

Located in the Hangzhou Chengxi Sci-tech Innovation Corridor, HZIEE has established itself as a leading independent university in Zhejiang Province, a region widely recognised as one of China’s leading hubs for artificial intelligence and robotics, and home to major technology companies such as Alibaba, DeepSeek and Unitree. The University, which embraces the spirit of “Diligence, Practice, Integrity and Innovation”, has achieved remarkable success in innovation and academic competitions, earning 591 national awards and 1,677 provincial awards. It ranks third among its peers nationwide and first in Zhejiang Province in overall discipline competitions. Its graduates enjoy excellent employment outcomes, with many securing positions at leading organisations and technology companies, including Alibaba, Huawei, Bank of China, China Telecom, China Mobile, State Grid Corporation of China and Baidu.

Frederick University has a long-standing legacy in Computer Science education in Cyprus, having offered its first relevant degree more than 40 years ago. Over the years, it has developed a strong reputation for delivering high-quality academic undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Informatics that combine rigorous theoretical foundations with practical, industry-relevant skills. Through continuous investment in innovation, research and state-of-the-art learning environments, the University has prepared generations of graduates to succeed in the rapidly-evolving digital economy. Thanks to its collaboration with HZIEE in China, it will offer local students the opportunity to benefit from high-standard international education, gain valuable global perspectives and develop cross-cultural collaboration skills.

As part of the collaboration, a delegation from Frederick University, comprised of the President of the Council, Natassa Frederickou, the Vice President of the Council, Dr Christoforos Charalambous, the Programme Coordinator, Dr Harris Papadopoulos, member of the academic staff of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Informatics, and Professor Andreas Poullikkas, member of the academic staff of the School of Engineering, visited the HZIEE campus and held meetings with the institution’s leadership.

Dr Liming Guan, Dean of HZIEE, said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for Frederick University’s support and close collaboration throughout the application process. We look forward to using this programme as an opportunity to further strengthen our strategic partnership with Frederick University in areas such as talent development, academic exchange, scientific research and innovation. Together, we aim to foster mutually beneficial cooperation, achieve shared success and promote sustainable growth. Through these efforts, we hope to make a meaningful contribution to educational cooperation and cultural exchange between China and Cyprus.”

Frederick University Council President Natassa Frederickou noted: “We are proud that the quality and international standing of our Computer Science programme has been recognised through the approval of this joint-degree initiative. This milestone reflects Frederick University’s long-standing commitment to academic excellence, innovation and international collaboration. Internationalisation is one of the University’s key strategic priorities, and partnerships such as this play a central role in advancing that vision. We look forward to contributing to the education of future generations of Chinese students, equipping them with the knowledge, skills and global outlook needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. Through this strategic partnership with HZIEE, one of the leading independent universities in China’s Zhejiang Province, we aim to foster meaningful academic and cultural exchange, while strengthening educational ties between Cyprus and China.”

About Frederick University

Frederick University has operated in the Republic of Cyprus since September 2007. Although the establishment of the University is relatively recent, the organisation has a long history of nearly 60 years in higher education. Its mission is to serve society through education, research and social contribution to the broader community.

The University offers a broad range of academic study programmes in Engineering, Technology, Business, Maritime Business, Arts, Architecture, Media, Humanities, Health and Education, and operates two campuses, one in Nicosia, one in Limassol.

With its dedication to academic excellence, provision of high-quality programmes of study and active research, the University enjoys respect and recognition both nationally and internationally. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025, it ranked among the top 301-400 universities globally, recognised as the top-performing University in Cyprus for the third consecutive year.