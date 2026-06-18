International festival vibes, people from all over the world and right in the middle of it all, a Lidl pop-up store: Lidl and the biggest EDM (Electronic Dance Music) Festival Tomorrowland are entering into a long-term strategic partnership. Together, the two brands aim to bring people together through music, culture and shared experiences.

The partnership includes various formats and events across the Tomorrowland universe, including Tomorrowland in Belgium and Tomorrowland Winter in France. The collaboration will officially kick off at the upcoming event in July 2026, where Lidl will provide Tomorrowland festival visitors in Boom, Belgium, with a Lidl pop-up store and its own Lidl bakery, while also delighting them with fresh fruit at specially designated Fresh Food Stations.

Shared Values and International Reach

Tomorrowland is one of the world’s best-known and highest reaching music festivals, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors from numerous countries every year. The festival stands for multinational encounters, cultural exchange and shared experiences. This international and unifying spirit also forms the foundation of the strategic partnership with Lidl.

At the same time, the collaboration underlines Lidl’s ambition to reach people with fresh food, practical solutions and a diverse product offering exactly where life happens, both in everyday life and around special events and shared moments.

From fresh fruit and vegetables to snacks and selected non-food products, the festival store showcases just how broad Lidl’s offering has become. The Lidl bakery complements the on-site selection with fresh baked goods. At the same time, the partnership reflects the shared ambition to make quality and fresh food accessible and affordable for as many people as possible.

“Tomorrowland brings people from different countries and cultures together. It is precisely this sense of belonging, passion, and positive energy that makes this partnership so exciting for us. As a reliable partner, we play an active role in creating unforgettable moments that inspire people – whether during the festivals or through exclusive content via the Lidl Plus app.” – Robin Ruschke, Head of Marketing at Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG

“Tomorrowland is built on connection, positivity and creating unforgettable moments together. We are excited to partner with Lidl, a brand that has evolved far beyond traditional retail and continues to surprise people with vibrant ideas while convincing with quality and freshness. Together, we want to make it easier for festivalgoers to enjoy every moment of their experience: from sharing meals and discovering new products to taking care of themselves throughout the festival journey.” – Bjorn Declerck, International Head of Partnerships Tomorrowland

PreZero Driving Circular Transformation

Where tens of thousands of people gather, temporary cities emerge – creating the ideal environment for a European lighthouse project. This is precisely where PreZero and Tomorrowland are joining forces: By optimizing on-site waste management step by step, the partnership will demonstrate in practice how circular material loops can contribute to European resource sovereignty.

The objective of this partnership is to consistently conserve valuable raw materials, thereby reducing CO2 emissions, and to make the circular economy an interactive experience for an international community. Combining industrial scalability with digital transparency, PreZero acts as a driving force for this transformation – as a strong partner from the Schwarz Group ecosystem.

The collaboration is part of Lidl’s long-term commitment to fostering partnerships that connect people, strengthen communities and make a positive contribution to customers’ everyday lives. The collaboration with Tomorrowland is initially planned for five festival seasons

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