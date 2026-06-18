Medochemie Limited (Cyprus) is currently the only EU supplier with an EU Marketing Authorisation supplying Praziquantel 600mg tablets.

Praziquantel was approved in the EU many decades ago and has been marketed but current availability is highly constrained due to supply shortages and product discontinuation. The originator manufacturer, following an advance warning issued to the European Authorities, has stopped manufacturing the product, leading to a gradual pan-European shortage.

Medochemie is proud to be able to support health care practitioners across all 27 member states by manufacturing and making the product available.

The first shipment was sent to Greece this week to cover its patient needs for 2026 with more shipments, subject to arranging import permits, to other fellow EU members to follow soon.

Praziquantel is the first-line, broad-spectrum drug for trematode infections, with a strong safety profile and major global health impact.

Praziquantel is effective against most trematodes pathogenic for humans, such as:

-Schistosoma haematobium, Schistosoma mansoni, Schistosoma japonicum, Schistosoma intercalatum;

– Other species of trematodes such as liver flukes like: Clonorchis sinensis, Opistorchis viverrini;

– Lung flukes such as Paragonimus westermani

The product is widely used in mass drug administration (MDA) programs for schistosomiasis control in endemic regions.

Importantly Praziquantel is on the WHO Essential Medicines List 2025.