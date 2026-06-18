The European Commission’s first place listing for Cyprus’ ‘excellent’ bathing waters reflects the high level of environmental protection measures, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

“The quality of bathing water is inextricably linked to public health and the protection of the marine environment,” it added.

The ministry highlighted the significance of water quality for the tourism industry and the economy, emphasising that the “excellent results” further strengthen the image of Cyprus as a destination with clean and safe beaches.

“Swimming is one of the most popular and important forms of recreation in Europe,” the ministry said, adding that Cyprus fully fulfilled the obligations arising from the strict specifications of the European directive on the management of bathing water quality.

According to the ministry, the classification of the 123 sampling points as “excellent” is a direct result of the cooperation of the department of environment, with the health services and public health services, the general state chemical laboratory, as well as the local government authorities.

“Cyprus continues to confirm in practice its commitment to the protection of the environment and the sustainable management of its natural resources, ensuring high-quality bathing waters for the benefit of the country’s residents and visitors,” it said.

The ministry’s comment follow Tuesday’s announcement that Cyprus ranked among the European Union’s top performers for bathing water quality, with all 123 sites monitored on the island having received the highest possible rating in the EU’s annual bathing water report for 2025.

The island joins Austria, Bulgaria and Greece among the countries where more than 95 per cent of bathing waters were classified as being of excellent quality.

In the case of Cyprus, the figure reached 100 per cent.