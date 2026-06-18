Phaneromeni Square in Nicosia will fill with colours, community spirit and multicultural energy this Friday as the World Refugee Day Street Festival returns. From 6pm to 10pm, downtown Nicosia is a hub of solidarity, music, art and global flavours.

“On World Refugee Day we come together to honour refugees around the world,” say organisers, the Cyprus Refugee Council. “Here in Cyprus, we celebrate their journey and contributions by coming together for the 13th Street Festival at Faneromeni Square.”

World music will blast throughout the square as tune choices are left in the skilful hands of DJ Cotsios o Pikatillis. On the food front, world cuisine will be highlighted, offering visitors the chance to taste international food and homecooked flavours from near and far.

Information stands will offer insights into the activities of various refugee-led organisations and civil society organisations in Cyprus, sharing opportunities for collaboration and networking. Young visitors will be entertained at a dedicated kids’ corner where they can play and create. At 7pm, a clown storytelling performance titled Mr Hat & the Adventures of the Newspaper will entertain old and young audiences of all backgrounds, bringing shared experiences in the heart of the old city.

World Refugee Day Street Festival

One-day festival celebrating World Refugee Day. June 19. Phaneromeni Square, Nicosia. 6pm-10pm. Free admission