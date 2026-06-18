The MBA Programme of the University of Cyprus (UCY) successfully organised the Erasmus+ Blended Intensive Programme (BIP) entitled “Ethical Considerations in Business”, which took place in Cyprus over June 8-12, 2026. The programme was funded by the Erasmus+ Programme and hosted at the University of Cyprus.

A total of 40 MBA students from four European countries participated in the programme: 10 students from Finland, 10 from Croatia, four from Spain and 16 from Cyprus. The programme also welcomed three accompanying staff members from the partner European universities.

The BIP focused on contemporary issues in business ethics and sustainability, offering participants a unique experience of international collaboration and intercultural learning. Throughout the week, students attended lectures and workshops on topics including corporate governance, ethics in artificial intelligence, data protection and privacy, environmental and climate risks, workplace diversity and ethical leadership.

An important component of the programme was a series of educational visits to leading organisations in Cyprus, including The Carlsberg brewery Cyprus and Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus, providing participants with valuable insights into best practices in corporate responsibility, sustainability and business ethics.

In parallel, the programme included a variety of cultural activities and visits to some of Cyprus’ most notable destinations, including Protaras, the Blue Lagoon, the Kourion Archaeological Site and the Limassol seafront, offering international participants a comprehensive experience of Cyprus’ history, culture and hospitality.

The Erasmus+ BIP is an innovative initiative that promotes the internationalisation of higher education by strengthening cooperation among European universities, fostering intercultural communication and contributing to the development of skills required in today’s global business environment.

The University of Cyprus MBA Programme continues to invest strategically in internationalisation, providing its students with opportunities to participate in high-quality international academic activities while strengthening the connection between academic knowledge and real-world business challenges.

University of Cyprus MBA Programme: Educating the Leaders of Tomorrow

About the Blended Intensive Programme (BIP)

What is a BIP? A Blended Intensive Programme (BIP) is an Erasmus+ initiative that combines online learning and collaboration with a short period of physical mobility, promoting international cooperation and intercultural learning among participants from different countries.