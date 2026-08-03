A 35-year-old man has been arrested after the police discovered that he was growing cannabis using specially designed facilities inside a house in the Nicosia district, the police said on Monday.

The police found two cannabis grow tents inside one of the house’s bedrooms, alongside a total of nine cannabis plants, which ranged in height between 115 and 190 centimetres.

Additionally, the police found a little over 1.6 kilograms’ worth of cannabis and 90 grams’ worth of what was described as “white powder … believed to be cocaine”, as well as a precision scale.

The police said that “various machines and equipment” were used to “control the temperature and humidity” of the room, while a watering house and “other equipment allegedly used for growing plants” were also found and seized by officers.

The man is expected to appear in court later on Monday.