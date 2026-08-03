Greek lender Eurobank S.A. executed a €2.46 million share buyback between July 27, 2026 and July 31, 2026 as part of its ongoing capital management programme, the Greek lender announced on August 3, 2026.

The transaction saw the financial institution repurchase a total of 556,717 own shares traded on the Euronext Athens exchange over the five-day period.

The acquisitions were made at an average purchase price of €4.4207 per share, bringing the total cost of the weekly operation to €2,461,056.60.

All trades were processed through the bank’s subsidiary investment arm, Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

The buyback scheme was formally initiated following an announcement on June 10, 2026, which implemented decisions previously approved by the bank’s leadership.

Shareholders originally authorised the programme during the annual general meeting held on April 28, 2026, in compliance with Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

Following the shareholder vote, the bank’s board of directors formally ratified the resolution on April 29, 2026.

Trading activity began on July 27, 2026, when the bank acquired 26,949 shares at an average price of €4.4752, with transactions ranging between a high of €4.50 and a low of €4.43, totaling €120,601.72.

On July 28, 2026, volume increased as Eurobank purchased 63,276 shares valued at €279,343.46, averaging €4.4147 per share with prices spanning from €4.3840 to €4.44.

The following day, July 29, 2026, saw 118,367 shares repurchased for €521,680.83 at an average price of €4.4073, peaking at €4.42 and bottoming at €4.3950.

Repurchases continued to climb on July 30, 2026, with 159,987 shares secured for €706,367.17 at an average price of €4.4152, reaching a daily low of €4.32 and a high of €4.43.

The busiest session occurred on July 31, 2026, when 188,138 shares were bought for €833,063.42 at an average price of €4.4279, hitting a weekly high of €4.5010 against a low of €4.3950.

Following the completion of these transactions, Eurobank now holds a cumulative total of 18,842,347 own shares in its treasury portfolio.