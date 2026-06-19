Cyprus maintained a steady economic profile between 2024 and 2025, with figures from Eurostat confirming that the island remains close to the European Union average for living standards.

The island recorded an actual individual consumption figure of 98 per cent of the European Union average for both 2024 and 2025, positioning it firmly among the nations closing in on the continental benchmark.

Data for 2024 also placed the gross domestic product per capita for Cyprus at 99 per cent of the European Union average, reflecting the island’s relative standing in overall economic activity.

This insight into the material wellbeing of citizens is derived from the latest purchasing power parities data, which provides a standardised look at how residents live across all 27 member states.

The actual individual consumption per capita, expressed in purchasing power standard, ranged from 73 per cent to 145 per cent of the European Union average throughout 2025.

Eight member states managed to climb above the European Union average in terms of actual individual consumption.

Luxembourg led the way at 45 per cent above the average, followed by Germany at 20 per cent and the Netherlands at 19 per cent.

The remaining 19 member states fell below the average, with Hungary and Latvia recording the lowest levels at 27 per cent below the benchmark, while Estonia sat at 26 per cent below.

When examining gross domestic product per capita as a broader measure of economic activity, the 2025 figures revealed even more substantial differences across the union.

Ten nations recorded a gross domestic product per capita above the European Union average.

Luxembourg again topped the rankings at 139 per cent above the average, with Ireland closely following at 138 per cent and the Netherlands at 33 per cent.

At the other end of the economic spectrum, the lowest levels of gross domestic product were recorded in Greece and Bulgaria, both sitting 32 per cent below the average, followed by Latvia at 29 per cent.