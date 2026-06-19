The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has announced that, as of December 31, 2025, Epamina Corporate Ltd voluntarily waived its authorisation to provide administrative services, resulting in the lapse of its licence and the company’s removal from the regulator’s register of licensed persons.

According to CySEC, the company expressly waived its authorisation under Section 16(1) of the Law Regulating Companies Providing Administrative Services and Related Matters of 2012, as amended.

As a result, the company’s authorisation number 121/196, which had been granted by CySEC, lapsed with effect from December 31, 2025.

Consequently, Epamina Corporate Ltd ceased providing administrative services from that date.

CySEC stated that, in accordance with Section 16(2) of the law, it has permanently deleted the company from the register of licensed persons.

In a separate announcement, CySEC said that the Investors Compensation Fund (ICF) had withdrawn the membership of three companies under paragraph 6 of Directive DI87-07 governing the operation of the fund.

The companies affected are Conotoxia Ltd, TTCM Traders Trust Capital Markets Ltd, and OBR Investments Ltd.

The regulator explained that the withdrawal of membership followed its decision to revoke the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) authorisations of the three companies.

CySEC clarified that the loss of membership status in the Investors Compensation Fund does not deprive covered clients of their rights to compensation for investment operations carried out before the termination of membership.

The commission stated that compensation rights remain in place provided that the relevant conditions set out in the directive are fulfilled.

It also stressed that the withdrawal of membership does not prevent the initiation of compensation procedures for eligible clients.

According to the regulator, the rights of covered investors in relation to transactions conducted before the loss of membership status remain unaffected, provided the requirements of the directive are met.