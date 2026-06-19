Cyprus strengthens ties with Digital Cooperation Organisation

Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya used her visit to Cyprus to strengthen a series of international and local partnerships, underlining the island’s growing role as an emerging digital hub and highlighting the benefits of its membership in the organisation.

Cyprus is a member of the DCO, an international multilateral organisation focused on promoting inclusive growth in the digital economy and advancing what it describes as digital prosperity for all.

On the sidelines of Cyprus’ “Shaping the Next Digital Frontier” conference, AlYahya held a number of meetings aimed at deepening cooperation in areas ranging from digital investment and artificial intelligence to connectivity and digital infrastructure.

A key part of the visit involved discussions with Invest Cyprus chairman Evgenios Evgeniou, with whom AlYahya reviewed the progress achieved through the DFDI Cyprus initiative.

She described Invest Cyprus as a valued partner of the DCO.

According to AlYahya, cooperation with Invest Cyprus has helped strengthen Cyprus’ position as a leading destination for digital and technology investment through innovation, entrepreneurship and cross-border collaboration.

The two sides also examined ways to further reinforce the country’s expanding digital investment ecosystem.

They additionally looked ahead to the forthcoming launch of the DFDI Cyprus report.

AlYahya said that partnerships built around a common vision for digital growth, investment and opportunity demonstrate what can be achieved through cooperation.

Another important meeting took place with Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) chief executive George Metzakis.

AlYahya praised Cyta’s role in supporting Cyprus’ digital transformation.

She said the organisation has played a pivotal role in advancing digital government initiatives and strengthening the infrastructure that has helped establish Cyprus as an emerging digital hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya (right) with Cyta CEO George Metzakis

Discussions also focused on Cyta’s role as an observer to the DCO.

The secretary-general and Metzakis explored opportunities for greater collaboration through knowledge exchange, strategic dialogue and cooperation on shared digital priorities.

According to AlYahya, Cyta’s commitment as an observer and partner is highly valued by the organisation.

She said the DCO looks forward to building on the growing relationship between the two sides.

The secretary-general also met Renate Nikolay, deputy director-general of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).

Their discussions centred on the growing alignment between DG Connect and the DCO.

AlYahya said both sides share an interest in strengthening cooperation between the European Union and the DCO.

She explained that areas of common interest include digital diplomacy, trusted connectivity, digital public infrastructure and cross-border data governance.

“Our digital future will be defined not only by innovation, but by our ability to cooperate across borders,” she said.

AlYahya pointed out that DG Connect has played a central role in shaping Europe’s digital future since 2012.

She referred to the institution’s work in policy, regulation and investment across fields such as artificial intelligence, connectivity, digital infrastructure and technological competitiveness.

According to the secretary-general, deeper cooperation between the European Union and the DCO can contribute to a more inclusive, trusted and prosperous digital future.

During her stay in Cyprus, AlYahya also met Niamh Smyth, Ireland’s Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, reconnecting after an earlier engagement in Cape Town.

She congratulated Smyth on Ireland becoming the first country to establish a dedicated mandate for artificial intelligence.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to present the DCO’s mission and mandate and to discuss cooperation with Ireland in areas including global AI governance and digital market expansion.

AlYahya said Ireland’s digital progress remains impressive.

She pointed to the country’s strong performance in the DCO’s Digital Economy Navigator, where Ireland scored 89 per cent in digital finance, 88.4 per cent in policy and governance, and 86.3 per cent in infrastructure.

“The future of the digital economy will be shaped by the partnerships we build today,” she said.

AlYahya stressed that stronger cooperation with digitally ambitious countries will be essential to advancing shared goals.

She added that increasing interconnectivity within the digital economy makes international partnerships more important than ever.

Throughout her visit, the secretary-general repeatedly emphasised the importance of cooperation and cross-border engagement.

According to AlYahya, digital transformation cannot progress without expertise, knowledge and insight.

She also stressed that collaboration remains essential for building a more trusted and prosperous digital economy.

The series of meetings in Cyprus highlighted the country’s growing profile within the international digital landscape and reinforced the role it seeks to play as a bridge for cooperation, innovation and investment in the wider region.