Cyprus rhythmic gymnast Vera Tugolukova has had a new element, called the Tugolukovas Pivot, named after her by World Gymnastics (FIG), the governing body for gymnastics, the Cyprus Athletics Organisation said on Friday.

“The Tugolukovas Pivot will now be part of the sport’s global history, and Vera’s name will remain recorded in the FIG Code of Points for future generations of athletes,” the Cyprus Gymnastics Federation said.

“For Cyprus, this is really important because we are a small island,” the federation’s technical advisor Chrystalleni Trikomiti said.

Tugolukova performed the element in April at the rhythmic gymnastics World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The pivot is described by the rhythmic gymnastics technical committee as a “side split with help, trunk horizontal with free leg bent.”

Trikomiti told the Cyprus Mail that the Tugolukovas Pivot differs from other similar pivots “because it’s harder.” It can be used in any rhythmic gymnastics event.

Gymnasts must perform the element correctly for a full 360 degrees to earn points rather than the typical 180 degrees in other pivots.

“It will stay there,” Trikomiti added, referring to the new pivot. “It cannot be removed after you performed and they named an element after you. It’s a mark in history.”

Having a new element, which is one move within a larger routine, approved is one of the highest honours in gymnastics. The element must be successfully performed at an international competition and is then evaluated by a FIG technical committee before being entered into the FIG Code of Points.

Tugolukova, who was born in Russia but began competing internationally with Cyprus in 2023, is the first Cypriot rhythmic gymnast to have an officially approved skill bearing her name.

Since joining the Cyprus team in 2023, Tugolukova has gained recognition on the international stage. She was the youngest rhythmic gymnast to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was 15 at the time and placed 16th in the qualification round.

She earned a silver medal in the ball event and a bronze medal in the ribbon event at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup last year. At the Baku World Cup last April, Tugolukova won gold in the ball event.