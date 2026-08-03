The prison officers’ branch of the Isotita (Equality) union renewed its attack on the dismissal of Giorgos Maltezos on Tuesday.

In its statement, the union said Maltezos, a prison officer and vice president of Equality’s prison guards’ branch, had been unfairly targeted due to his trade union activity.

The statement further alleged Maltezos “was targeted because he vigorously defended the rights of workers and denounced corrupt practices”, arguing that his dismissal amounted to “a direct attack on trade union freedom”.

It also described the decision as an attempt to “terrorise those who resist arbitrariness”.

The union insisted that it could “not be bought with state sponsorships nor yield to pressure “, while demanding the immediate withdrawal of the dismissal, and Maltezos’ reinstatement.

Speaking to Politis radio, Maltezos rejected the justice ministry’s position that his dismissal followed a disciplinary process unrelated to his union activities.

“They didn’t fire me because I wasn’t doing my job. They fired me because I was an obstacle to their plans,” he said, describing the decision as “illegal and vindictive”.

Addressing allegations over repeated absences, Maltezos said the time away from work had been used for legally protected trade union duties and that prison authorities had been informed in writing beforehand.

“They called the legally protected time I had as an elected person of Equality an unjustified absence,” he said.

He also rejected claims that his absences disrupted prison operations, saying he had already been transferred away from shift work.

Maltezos said he would challenge the dismissal before the courts and continue his trade union activities, adding that “they beheaded me to send a message to every worker”.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris rejected suggestions that the dismissal was connected to trade union activity, insisting the case concerned repeated non-compliance with workplace regulations.

Fitiris said trade union activity remained protected but required authorisation during working hours.

He added that the disciplinary investigation had been carried out by the ministry and that the findings justified termination of employment, while stressing that Maltezos retained the right to challenge the decision through the courts, “should he so wish”.