Proceedings against four defendants accused of involvement in an alleged criminal syndicate in Larnaca were adjourned on Tuesday, with the next hearing scheduled for September 18.

The Larnaca permanent criminal court was expected to hear the charges against the four defendants, aged 42, 44, 45 and 49, but postponed the case.

The court also reserved its decision on an objection by the 44-year-old defendant against his continued detention, with a ruling due on Thursday.

The case stems from an investigation by Larnaca CID into allegations of organised criminal activity, including extortion, threats, financial exploitation and money laundering.

The court heard that the 45-year-old woman and the 42-year-old man had previously been released on bail, while the 49-year-old defendant remains in custody in the central prisons in connection with separate cases before the same court.