Larnaca police on Friday said investigations into the 22-year-old Bangladeshi student missing from his home in Oroklini since last week are continuing.

“As part of the examinations, all technological tools are being utilised to locate the 22-year-old and/or the places he was or visited from the moment he left his place of residence,” police said.

Police are in contact with the young man’s father, who lives abroad, and are cooperating withlocal authorities.

“The police also possess other multimedia files that were either located, handed over or received, the authenticity of which is also being investigated,” it added.

The 22-year-old student, Shahruar Ahmed Emon, who was residing in Oroklini reportedly left his home on June 12 to start a job at a nearby factory.

He later sent a message with his location to a friend and messaged his father, asking for help, before communication stopped.

The father of the student later reportedly received several calls and a ransom demand from an unknown individual.

According to local media reports, authorities have since carried out checks to determine whether the student has crossed over to the north or left the island, but found no register in the electronic system and are currently examining whether he crossed to the north illegally or remains in the territory of the Republic.