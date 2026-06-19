EU-backed project targets inclusive sports in Strovolos

Strovolos and the wider Nicosia area are set to be promoted as a model accessible sports and tourism destination through the implementation of the European project SPORTS4ALL.

The 24-month project, which is being carried out under the Interreg VI-A Greece-Cyprus Cooperation Programme, will run from December 2025 until December 2027.

The partnership behind the initiative consists of the Region of Crete, which serves as the lead partner, the South Crete Association of Parents and Friends of People with Disabilities “To Mellon’s”, the municipality of Strovolos and the Nicosia regional tourism board (Etap).

In a statement, the municipality of Strovolos said that the project will be implemented through targeted interventions in sports infrastructure and the use of innovative digital technologies.

“As a result, the city will be strengthened and its international profile enhanced,” the municipality said.

According to the announcement, the initiative represents a cross-border collaboration between Greece and Cyprus aimed at developing accessible sports tourism and creating equal opportunities for participation in sport for everyone.

On the Cyprus side, the project will focus on upgrading the Glafcos Clerides Municipal Sports Centre in Strovolos.

The plans include the development of modern digital applications and virtual reality (VR) experiences, with the aim of improving the experience for all users.

At the same time, the project seeks to promote the equal participation of people with disabilities and visitors with reduced mobility.

Through SPORTS4ALL, the municipality of Strovolos and the Nicosia regional tourism board will work together to advance a more inclusive and outward-looking capital.

“We are joining forces to create a more inclusive and outward-looking Nicosia, where sport is accessible to everyone,” the announcement said.

The total budget of the project amounts to €1,947,101.17.

Funding is being provided jointly by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and by national resources from Greece and Cyprus.