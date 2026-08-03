A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted arson case in Larnaca.

According to police, the fire broke out on Sunday at around 7pm in Kornos after motorists passing through the area noticed two individuals entering a vehicle and leaving the location.

The witnesses also observed a fire in the nearby forest, which they managed to extinguish themselves before it spread further.

Police said testimony gathered during the investigation led to an arrest warrant for the 26-year-old for conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted arson and other related offences.

The suspect was taken into custody and is expected to appear before the Larnaca district court on Wednesday, where police will request his remand.

Police are continuing their investigations into the case.