There are a couple of telltale signs that summer has arrived – juicy watermelons, the heat, of course, a rush of festivals and in Cyprus’ case, outdoor cinema screenings. Summer film festivals return to fill beaches, villages and cities with cinematic experiences.

Open-air film nights are already on in Larnaca as the Larnaca Cinema Society resumes its summer screenings at the garden of the Pierides Museum every Tuesday night. Up next is the social comedy film Father Mother Sister Brother on June 23, and the Spanish comedy The Best Families on June 30.

All of the programme’s films are screened in their original language and have subtitles in Greek. Plus, they are free to attend. The screening programme until July 28 can be accessed at www.larnakacinema.com/screenings.

Right on Limassol’s shore, Starlit Screens launches its third summer agenda with three screenings by the sea. Taking over a new location this year, Parekklisia beach, between Malindi and Grand Resort Hotel, films under the stars will enrich the summer cultural calendar. Up first on Friday is 500 Days of Summer, followed by The Florida Project on Saturday and Never on a Sunday on Sunday. Then, the movie nights will continue all summer long.

Kaloiteres Oikogenies

The Paphos International Film Festival hosts its 11th edition between June 26 and 28, filling Technopolis 20 with independent cinema. This year’s programme is set to showcase a curated selection of 25 short fiction and documentary films from Cyprus and around the world – particularly from Greece, Spain, France, Lebanon, Brazil, Cuba and more. The full programme is expected to feature captivating stories and diverse cinematic voices, while the films will be announced shortly.

Next month, the fun continues. Between July 8 and 26, when Paralimni’s coast is bursting with life, the Protaras Summer Film Festival will bring moments of joy and entertainment to Protaras’ main avenue. A large programme is expected this year as well, with blockbuster films for all ages, as the festival sets up a large screen in the square with multiple screenings on most nights.

In Paphos, Kimonos Art Centre presents another year of its Garden Screenings at Attikon. From July 10 onwards, every Wednesday and Friday night, a variety of films will be shown at 9pm. A village of the Paphos district organises a special cinema night on July 26. The Community Council of Mandria organises a seaside film night next month at Mandria beach, next to the lifeguards’ tower. The romantic comedy with a fantasy twist, Palm Springs, is set to offer laughter and heartwarming moments to old and young audiences, and with free entry.

More film nights and movie marathons are expected to fill our summer nights, so get your popcorn ready, as this is going to be a rich season for cinephiles.

Larnaca Summer Cinema

Film screenings from world cinema. Every Tuesday. Pierides Museum, Larnaca. 8.30pm. In original language with subtitles in Greek. Tel: 99-434793

Starlit Screens Summer Cinema

Outdoor cinema on the beach: 500 Days of Summer. June 19. The Florida Project. June 20. Never on a Sunday. June 21. Parekklisia beach, Limassol. 8.30pm (and 10.45pm on Saturday). www.starlitscreens.com

11th Paphos International Film Festival

Three days of independent cinema from Cyprus, Greece, Spain, France, Lebanon, Brazil, Cuba and beyond. June 26-28. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.45pm. Free admission. www.piffcyprus.com

Protaras Summer Film Festival

Annual open-air festival for all ages. July 8-26. Protaras central square, Protaras. www.psff.cy

Garden Screenings at Attikon

Film festival by Kimonos Arts Centre. July 10 onwards. Every Wednesday and Friday. Attikon Open-Air Theatre, Paphos. 9pm. www.kimonosartcenter.com

Mandria Movie Night

Film screening of Palm Springs comedy. By the Community Council of Mandria. July 26. Mandria beach, Paphos district. 8.30pm. Free admission