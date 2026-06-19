Residents and visitors will soon be able to buy fresh local produce directly from growers as Statos-Ayios Fotios launches an open-air farmers market on June 28.

The market will run every Sunday until September 13, featuring seasonal fruit, vegetables, and traditional products from the Paphos mountain region.

The initiative by the community council aims to support local producers, promote regional products and provide consumers with fresh goods at affordable prices.

Community leaders said they hope the market will become a gathering point for residents and visitors while boosting the local economy.

The initiative has also received the backing of Paphos deputy district governor Efrosini Georgiou.