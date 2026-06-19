Summer in Cyprus is about to get busier as more annual events make their comeback. In Limassol, the Rialto Theatre is working towards the realisation of a long-standing cultural institution – the Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival.

Back this July 8 to 21 for its 21st edition, the festival will fill summer evenings with musical encounters, powerful live performances and sounds from across the globe. Every night, audiences and musicians will meet at 9pm at the SEK parking area, right behind the theatre, to enjoy this year’s selected acts.

The festival opens with Martha Frintzela – the Kubara Project and Kalogeraki Bros on July 8 with a special show held within the grounds of Rialto Theatre. The next act is Kobrah Habibi which blends DJ sets and live music, kickstarting the performance at the parking area on July 12.

Local band Nabuma will continue the programme on July 16, followed by Greek rock band Koza Mostra on July 17 and Near to Far East – Cyprus Kollective Big Band which wraps up performances on July 21. More information on the artists and tickets are expected to be announced soon as the theatre prepares for a full summer agenda ahead.

21st Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival

Annual music festival. July 8-21. Rialto Theatre and SEK Parking area, Limassol. 9pm. Free admission. www.rialto.comcy