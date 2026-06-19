Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (Selk) president Odysseas Christodoulou will continue to lead the organisation following the completion of the statutory proceedings of the association’s 65th Annual General Meeting, which resulted in the formation of a new board of directors.

During the first meeting of the newly formed board, president Odysseas Christodoulou retained his position, while vice-president Andreas Andreou also continued in his role.

The association announced that the new board was established after the conclusion of the statutory part of the annual assembly.

In the context of the Annual General Meeting, Konstantinos Kallis and Marios Demetriades were re-elected to the board for a new term.

The new board of directors comprises president Odysseas Christodoulou, vice-president Andreas Andreou and secretary Eleni Pyrgou.

The remaining members of the board are Andreas Avraamides, Konstantinos Kallis, Nikos Stavrou, Stavros Ioannou, Savvas Kleitou, Eliza Leivadiotou, Marios Demetriades, Spyros Spyrou, Avxentis Zemenides, Nikolas Siakallis, George Hadjineophytou and Ioanna Nikolaidou.

Christodoulou thanked fellow board members for their confidence following his reappointment.

“We remain committed to continuing our work for the promotion and upgrading of the accounting and auditing profession, strengthening the competitiveness of the Cypriot economy and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, quality and ethics,” he said.

In addition, Selk stated that it is celebrating 65 years of continuous service this year.

Finally, the association said it remains dedicated to its mission of serving the public interest, supporting its members and contributing substantially to the development of a modern and reliable business environment.