Every corner of the island is set to enjoy the music this weekend as celebrations for World Music Day take place. Paphos Municipality joins in on the fun as it invites the public to enjoy a unique musical route through the city centre this Sunday.

The programme will begin at 4pm at the Municipal Garden, behind the Municipality, with the Vox Venus Equal Voices Choir and the Harp Ensemble of the Pafos Music School.

The Vox Venus Choir, the Girls’ Choir of the Music Schools of Paphos and Limassol, will present arrangements of Cypriot traditional songs, including Aspri mou Triantafyllitsa – Aspron Triantafyllo, Ayia Kotsini and Myrtia. The choir will be accompanied on piano by Ivelina Rouseva, piano teacher at the Paphos Music School, and conducted by Eleni Kyprianou.

The Harp Ensemble of the Pafos Music School will present, among others, The Waltz of Lost Dreams by Manos Hadjidakis, the traditional song To Yasemin, Ode to Joy from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, Passacaglia in G Minor by GF Handel, the traditional English song Greensleeves, and other works.

Vox Venus

The musical route will then move to the Sleeping Eros Fountain, at Kostis Palamas Square, where at 5.30pm, in collaboration with the Alliance Française de Paphos, Ermina Kalogirou on vocals and Ilias Koutlis on guitar will present the musical afternoon From Paris with Love.

This is a musical journey through French song, featuring beloved melodies that have marked different eras. The programme includes classic and contemporary songs such as La Vie en Rose by Edith Piaf, Sous le Ciel de Paris, Je Veux by Zaz, and other well-known French chansons that highlight the romantic and timeless charm of French music.

The route continues at Ivi’s Maliotou Park, in front of the Municipal Art Gallery, at 6.30pm, with the music and storytelling performance The Cicada’s Apology, suitable for the whole family, featuring Alexis Goudas as narrator and the Quintus Ensemble.

Children and adults are welcome to bring their blankets and enjoy the performance in a relaxed and welcoming setting, seated on the grass under the shade of the park’s trees. It will be a special experience for the whole family, where music, storytelling and nature meet creatively.

Against the backdrop of the summer sunset of Paphos, at Dioikitiria Square, the musical route continues at 7.30pm with the Chara Miller Jazz Quintet, presenting a programme of well-known international and Greek songs through the distinctive sound of jazz.

The ensemble combines Greek and English jazz and Swing standards, as well as arrangements from various musical genres. It features Chara Miller on vocals, Emilios Patsalides on guitar, Kostas Challoumas on double bass, Giorgos Kylilis on drums and Mustafa Esenyel on keyboards.

World Music Day will conclude at 9pm at the Amphitheatre of the Historical Documentation Centre with Rumba Attack. On stage, Konstantinos Lyras and Memnon Arestis on guitars, together with Savvas Thomas on percussion and vocals, will present their distinctive sound, combining the fiery energy of flamenco-rumba with Mediterranean and Eastern influences.

World Music Day Paphos

Live music performances around the city centre. June 21. Municipal Garden, Kostis Palamas Square, Ivi’s Maliotou Park, Dioikitiria Square, Amphitheatre of the Historical Documentation Centre, Paphos. 4pm-9pm. Free admission. Tel: 26-822313