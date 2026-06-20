The flavour, passion and rhythm of flamenco culture comes alive in Nicosia this month as Seven Flamenco debuts its end-of-year performance, opening up the annual show to the public for the first time. Founded on a shared passion for flamenco, Seven Flamenco has grown into a multicultural and bicommunal dance centre bringing together people from ten nationalities across Cyprus. This June 28, its dancers and guest artists will present Círculo Flamenco at Satiriko Theatro.

An evening of live music and dance will bring to life flamenco’s traditions and artistry as the dance centre’s students present their work. The performance marks the culmination of a year of training and artistic development, featuring a diverse repertoire of traditional flamenco and Spanish dance forms including Soleá, Tangos, Farruca, Seguiriyas, Fandangos de Huelva and Sevillanas.

Under the artistic direction of Maradee de Guzman, a flamenco instructor and performer with more than two decades of experience, the production brings together dancers from beginner to intermediate levels alongside guest musicians Sebastián Legovich and Angelos Cheipeloglou (guitar) and Natasa Hadjiandreou (percussion), who will provide live accompaniment throughout the evening.

As an Associate Centre of the Escuela de Flamenco de Andalucía in Cyprus, Seven Flamenco is committed to sharing Spanish dance and culture through education, performance, workshops and cultural experiences.

The event is expected to attract members of the local and international community, cultural organisations, artists, educators, families and supporters of the arts, reflecting the diversity that characterises Seven Flamenco’s growing community.

Círculo Flamenco

Flamenco show with dancing and live music. By the Seven Flamenco dance centre. June 28. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. www.ticketmaster.cy