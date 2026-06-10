Supporters of deposed bishop of Paphos Tychikos are planning to stage a protest and boo new bishop Gregorios as he is ordained on Thursday at St Barnabas church in Nicosia, during the morning liturgy.

In posts on social media, supporters have called for people to also participate in the protest scheduled for 6pm outside the Paphos bishopric during the new bishop’s enthronement.

Tychikos supporters have said that the community is entitled to have a say in the matter, particularly when they disagree with the choice of bishop.

They said it was necessary to give a “proper welcome” to the bishop, who they claimed “snatched the throne” from Tychikos.

Last week, Tychikos vacated his residence at the Paphos bishopric ahead of the enthronement of his successor, with church officials discovering on Thursday morning that the apartment had been emptied and the keys left in the door.

Tychikos was removed from the Paphos bishopric during an emergency synod session in May last year following disputes with Archbishop George over matters relating to church protocol and administration.

Supporters have held protests in Nicosia and Paphos to demand Tychikos remain bishop.