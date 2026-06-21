Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with a drug case involving the seizure of opioid narcotics in Limassol.

According to the police, the 22-year-old man was wanted in relation to the case and was arrested on Sunday under an outstanding court warrant.

The arrest follows the earlier arrest and subsequent remand of two other suspects, aged 23 and 21.

During checks carried out after his arrest, police established that the 22-year-old was residing illegally in the Republic and he was subsequently rearrested for the offence of unlawful stay.

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On Friday afternoon, the 23-year-old suspect was stopped by the police while walking along a street in Limassol. A search of his bag uncovered two nylon packages containing dried poppy pods with a total gross weight of 418 grams.

Officers subsequently searched the suspect’s home, where they found the 21-year-old and a cardboard box containing eight nylon packages of dried poppy pods with a total gross weight of 1.682 kilograms.

Both men were arrested and later brought before the Limassol district court, which ordered their detention for eight days.