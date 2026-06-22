House President Annita Demetriou on Monday said that the European Union can “act as a lever of pressure” on Turkey as efforts continue to bring about a resumption of negotiations in earnest to solve the Cyprus problem.

“Turkey’s aspirations in relation to the European Union are creating a situation which can act as a lever of pressure, so long as Turkey abandons its unacceptable demand for two states, and of course, there is progress on the Cyprus issue,” she said after the National Council meeting.

She added that it had been “reiterated” at the meeting “how important it is to appoint an envoy from the EU side and how important this is for developments”.

“We emphasise that at this time, there is no need for exaggerations or for complacency. Unity and hard work from everyone are needed. The national interest is above parties or other agendas,” she said.

To this end, she said that “it takes hard work at all levels”, and that “the more united we are at home, the stronger we are abroad”.

She had last week called on the European People’s Party, the European political grouping to which both she and President Nikos Christodoulides belong, to offer its support in pushing for the appointment of a new EU envoy after the previous envoy, Johannes Hahn, resigned in March.

Christodoulides, too, said last week that the EU has “the most decisive role” to play in the current effort being undertaken to bring about a resumption of negotiations in earnest after he met European Council President Antonio Costa.