A Japanese dance-theatre art form lands in Cyprus this July as Dance House Lefkosia hosts a workshop dedicated to the Butoh dance genre. Led by Paris-based Japanese Butoh dancer and teacher Maki Watanabe, the event on July 5 and 6 July is now accepting registrations.

Inspired by contemporary Japanese Butoh dance, Maki will introduce her unique approach to dance, movement and embodied attention. The workshop is open to everyone who is curious about dance, movement, perception and presence, with no prior experience needed.

This Butoh workshop will explore movement and dance and its ability to transmit a sensory language that connects bodies, images and space. Participants will be guided by Maki’s teaching, including the exploration of various types of exercises that allow for the experience and emergence of new forms of presence and perception.

Butoh dance emphasises the listening to your body, to engage with your imagination, and to explore a sensitivity towards the awareness of time and space.

Butoh Dance Workshop

Invited dancer/teacher Maki Watanabe teaches contemporary Japanese Butoh dance. July 5-6. Dance House Lefkosia, Nicosia. Saturday: 10am-2pm. Sunday: 4pm-8pm. €90 for both days, €50 for one day. [email protected], www.dancehouselefkosia.com. Tel: 22-780960.