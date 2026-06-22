One of Cyprus’ biggest celebrations of streetwear culture is fast approaching, filling a seaside Limassol location with fashion lovers, sneaker enthusiasts and creatives from across the island. Get ready for the Cyprus Streetwear Expo by Carlsberg on June 28.

Guaba Beach Bar hosts the event, and is ready to welcome thousands of visitors once again.

Following the success of previous editions, the expo has grown into a much-anticipated annual gathering that reflects the rise of Cyprus’ streetwear scene and its growing community of collectors, entrepreneurs and creators. Dozens of exhibitors, collectors and independent brands from around the island will showcase their latest collections and unique finds.

Visitors can browse rare sneakers, collectible items, vintage pieces and new streetwear releases, while discovering local talent and emerging designers shaping the future of the industry in Cyprus. Beyond the shopping experience, the event promises a lively atmosphere packed with entertainment, including music, interactive games, competitions, giveaways and a series of surprises throughout the day.

A live link broadcast from the venue will add to the festival energy, ensuring the excitement continues from opening until closing time. This year’s event also carries a charitable dimension. In collaboration with Little Heroes, organisers will host a 5km charity run, with all proceeds supporting a good cause.

This year, the Expo is supported by title sponsor Carlsberg, which reflects its growth and importance on the local scene. Creativity, fashion, music and culture are coming together on June 28 in one big summer event, right by the beach. Doors will be open from 12pm to 7pm.

Cyprus Streetwear Expo by Carlsberg

Streetwear event with DJs, local shops and creatives, live radio link and more. June 28. 12pm-7pm. Free admission. www.cystreetwearexpo.com, www.instagram.com/streetwearexpocy